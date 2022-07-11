Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies

Founded in 1991, the George L. Mosse / Laurence A. Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies brings together a variety of disciplines to study and interpret Jewish and ancient Israelite history, religion, politics, society, and culture. Drawn from over a dozen different departments, our faculty have achieved national and international prominence for teaching and scholarship. Undergraduates can pursue either a major or certificate in Jewish Studies, and our alumni have gone on to pursue careers in law, medicine, secular and religious education, academe, business, community organizing, and the rabbinate. Each year, the Center offers to the university and general community a variety of educational and artistic programs, including lectures, conferences, roundtable discussions, concerts, and film screenings.